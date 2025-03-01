Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 21,320 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $940,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

