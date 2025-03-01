Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YETI worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of YETI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 26,657.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of YETI by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 0.1 %

YETI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.