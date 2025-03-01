Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

