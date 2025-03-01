Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 583,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,112,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 718,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.63 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

