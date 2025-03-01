WT Wealth Management Purchases 302 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 63,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 129,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 625,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,581,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 255,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $80,801,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $363.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.34. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

