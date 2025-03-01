WT Financial Group Limited (WTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

WT Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About WT Financial Group

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Business to Business and Direct to Consumer. The company provides licensing, risk management and compliance, education and training, and technical support services; and practice management and development services, including consumer marketing and education tools.

