WT Financial Group Limited (WTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
WT Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About WT Financial Group
