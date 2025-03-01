WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

