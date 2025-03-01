WR Wealth Planners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,882,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $197.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

