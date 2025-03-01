WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,884.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,892.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,976.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $113,954,508.09. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

