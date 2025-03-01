WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

