WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,607 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

