WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 648.80 ($8.16). Approximately 46,905,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 3,460,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 767.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 782.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

