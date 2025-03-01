WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 650.60 ($8.18). 45,256,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average session volume of 3,419,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 767.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 782.95.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

