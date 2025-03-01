Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 81.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

