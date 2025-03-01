Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 59,855 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.73.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 81,973 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 170,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

