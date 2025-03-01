Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 11th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.31. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$38.81 and a 1-year high of C$51.16.

Get Winpak alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.