Williamson Legacy Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

