Williamson Legacy Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

