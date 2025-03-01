Williamson Legacy Group LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $608.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $249.58 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.