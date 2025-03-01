Williamson Legacy Group LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $608.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $249.58 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.