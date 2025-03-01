Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases 269 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

