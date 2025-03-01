Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. This represents a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $13,548,346. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $607.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.40 and a 200-day moving average of $597.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

