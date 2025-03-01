Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.77. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 119,259 shares.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

