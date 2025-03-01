Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $78.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.