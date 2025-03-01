Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,969 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.