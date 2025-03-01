Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,817 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

