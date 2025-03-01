Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,442.61.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,484.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,500.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,336.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,216.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

