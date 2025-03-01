Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 98 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 9,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.88.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $613.84 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.25. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

