Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 401 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.