Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5,754.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $70.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
