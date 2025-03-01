What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Home Depot Q1 Earnings?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $396.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

