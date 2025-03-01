What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Beyond FY2027 Earnings?

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

BYON has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

BYON stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.81. Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beyond by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Beyond by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Beyond by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Beyond by 25.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Beyond by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

