What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for OSBC FY2026 Earnings?

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $822.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Rocks Patti Temple acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,299.41. This represents a 43.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

