Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $12.00. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 45,328 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
