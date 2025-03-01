Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $12.00. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 45,328 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

