West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.