West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

