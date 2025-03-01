West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JMEE opened at $59.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

