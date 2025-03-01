West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

