West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.05 and a 200-day moving average of $503.00. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

