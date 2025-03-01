West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance
West Coast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $435.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.79. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $41.95.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
