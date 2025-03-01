Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.46 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after buying an additional 1,658,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,210,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

