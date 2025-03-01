Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 50.3% in February

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

IAE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 71,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,550. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

