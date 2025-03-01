Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.