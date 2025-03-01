Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,042 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

