Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.6 %

NVR stock opened at $7,228.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,847.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,728.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

