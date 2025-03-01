Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $470,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $204.40 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

