Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,746 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE VRT opened at $95.09 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

