Versor Investments LP Makes New $704,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 589,063 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

