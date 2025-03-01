Versor Investments LP Invests $811,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.14.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

