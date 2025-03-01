Versor Investments LP Invests $648,000 in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RBRK opened at $64.96 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,250. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,211,169.60. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,334 shares of company stock worth $40,413,942.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

