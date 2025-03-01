Versor Investments LP Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Stock Down 2.2 %

Maximus stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

